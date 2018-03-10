Police: Burglar targeting Near West Side businesses

A burglar has targeted businesses in the past month on the Near West Side.

In two incidents, the burglar walked into stores through the front door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The first burglary happened about 9:30 p.m. on February 25 in the 1000 block of West Lake Street, police said. He struck again about 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 1100 block of West Madison.

A detailed description of the suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.