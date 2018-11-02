Police: Burglaries across Wicker Park, Logan Square, Noble Square and Bucktown

Police are warning Wicker Park, Logan Square, Noble Square and Bucktown residents about a string of burglaries this month in the Northwest Side neighborhoods.

The burglars forcibly pried open doors and stole property from inside, usually while the residents were at work, according to a community alert from Chicago police. In a few cases, the building was under construction and the burglars had struck while building workers weren’t present.

The burglaries happened:

between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. Oct. 1 to 2 in the 1200 block of North Damen;

between 4 p.m. and 6 a.m. Oct. 3 to 4 in the 2500 block of North Francisco;

between 6:15 a.m. and 5:17 p.m. Oct. 11 in the 1200 block of North Milwaukee;

between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Oct. 21 to 22 in the 1700 block of West Wabansia;

between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of North Bosworth;

between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 1600 block of North Bosworth; and

between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Oct. 26 in the 3100 block of North California

Anyone with information on the burglaries should contact Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263