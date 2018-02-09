Police: Burglaries reported at 3 businesses in same West Town block

Police are warning Near West Side business owners about three recent burglaries that happened on the same block in West Town.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke in and stole property from a business in the 900 block of West Washington, police said.

The burglaries happened:

• at 12:01 a.m. Jan. 22;

• between 6 p.m. Feb. 2 and 8 a.m. Monday; and

• between 4:30 p.m. Feb. 2 and 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.