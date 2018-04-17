Police: Burglars break into 7 homes, buildings in Washington Park

Police are warning of a string of break-in burglaries in the Washington Park neighborhood on the South Side.

In seven incidents since February, a burglar or group of burglars broke into buildings by damaging front doors, breaking windows or entering without force and stole multiple household items, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 10 a.m. and about 2:30 p.m. on February 22 in the first block of East 56th Street;

At 3:31 p.m. on February 26 in the 5600 block of South Prairie Avenue;

At 10:13 p.m. on February 26 in the 5700 block of South Wabash Avenue;

Between about 7:45 p.m. and about 8:30 p.m. on arch 1 in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue;

Between about 1 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on March 9 in the 5600 block of South Wabash Avenue;

Between about 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. on March 10 in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue;

Between about 5:15 p.m. and 7:20 a.m. on April 4 in the 5600 block of South Michigan Avenue;

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.