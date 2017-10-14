Police: Burglars hit high-end watch store on Magnificent Mile

Surveillance footage of two men suspected of stealing from a high-end watch store Friday in the Magnificent Mile. | Chicago Police

Police are warning Magnificent Mile businesses after a high-end watch store was burglarized Friday morning.

About 11 a.m., the burglars entered the jewelry and watch store in the 800 block of North Michigan, smashed the glass display case and stole multiple watches, according to an alert from Chicago Police. They then drove off in a gold Jeep Cherokee.

The burglars were described as 5-foot-10 to 6-foot black men between 20 and 25 years old and about 165 pounds, police said. One of them wore a distinctive black jacket with multiple military patches.

Anyone with information on the theft should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747- 8384.