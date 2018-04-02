Police: Burglars in South Chicago stealing furnaces, appliances

Police are warning residents of a string of residential burglaries in the South Chicago neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar broke into a home and and stole kitchen appliances and furnaces, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 3 p.m. on March 9 in the 8500 block of South Yates;

about 5 p.m. on March 12 in the 8500 block of South Marquette;

about 3:30 p.m. on March 19 in the 8600 block of South Colfax;

about 8 p.m. on March 19 in the 8700 block of South Marquette;

about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 8500 block of South Essex.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area South detectives (312) 747-8273.