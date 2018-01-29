Police: Burglars posing as utility workers to steal property

Police are warning residents on the South and Southwest sides about burglars who are posing as utility workers to steal property.

The burglars pose as the utility workers to gain entry into homes and then take property from inside, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

about 3:15 p.m. Jan. 5 in the 5300 block of South California Avenue;

about 2:50 p.m. Jan. 8 in the 2500 block of South Normal Avenue;

about 3 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 1800 block of West 34th Street; and

about 1:45 p.m. Jan. 27 in the 1300 block of West Fuller Street.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.