Police: Burglars stealing electronics, jewelry, cash from Northwest Side homes

A string of burglaries reported in the past week have targeted Northwest Side homes.

In all the incidents, burglars have broken into homes through windows or doors and stolen electronics, jewelry, cash and other items, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The latest burglary came between 7:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3700 block of North Pittsburgh, police said.

Earlier break-ins happened:

between 5:30 p.m. and 8:50 p.m. on March 30 in the 3700 block of North Odell;

between 7:15 p.m. on March 30 and 1:20 a.m. on March 31 in the 3700 block of North Octavia; and

between 6:15 a.m. and 6 p.m. on April 2 in the 7600 block of West Belmont.

A description of a suspect wasn’t provided.

Anyone with information about the incidents was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.