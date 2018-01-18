Police: Burglars stole cash registers from Far South Side businesses

Police are warning Far South Side businesses about three recent burglaries that happened in the area in the last month.

The burglars entered closed businesses by breaking the glass front door or prying open the rear door to steal cash registers, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

Two of the burglaries happened on Jan. 8 — one at 5:30 a.m. in the 9200 block of South Halsted and the other at 4 a.m. in the 9700 block of South Halsted, police said.

The third robbery happened Dec. 28, 2017, at 3:30 a.m. in the 11100 block of South Halsted, police said.

The suspect was described as a 5-foot-10, 175-pound black man between 35 and 40 years old, wearing a baseball hat and gloves, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.