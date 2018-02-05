Police: Burglars strike businesses on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents of burglaries of three businesses in the Ravenswood, Arcadia Terrace and Lakewood-Balmoral neighborhoods on the Northwest Side

In each incident, the offender or offenders forcibly entered the businesses through a door or window and stole property, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 4:00 a.m. on Jan. 23 in the 1600 block of West Lawrence;

Between about 2:00 a.m. and 2:55 a.m.on Jan. 28 in the 5400 block of North Broadway;

Between about 2:00 a.m. and about 5:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 5700 block of North Western.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.