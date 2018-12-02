Police: Burglars taking TVs from businesses in Bridgeport

Chicago police were warning Southwest Side residents about a trio of burglaries that took place last month in the Bridgeport neighborhood.

During the burglaries, someone threw a heavy object through a window or door to break in, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then took the business’s televisions.

The incidents occurred:

about 1:43 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street;

about 2:27 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue; and

between 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 8:34 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 3400 block of South Halsted Avenue.

Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.