Chicago police were warning Southwest Side residents about a trio of burglaries that took place last month in the Bridgeport neighborhood.
During the burglaries, someone threw a heavy object through a window or door to break in, according to a community alert from Chicago police. They then took the business’s televisions.
The incidents occurred:
- about 1:43 a.m. Nov. 12 in the 2600 block of South Halsted Street;
- about 2:27 a.m. Nov. 24 in the 2500 block of South Archer Avenue; and
- between 8:30 p.m. Nov. 26 and 8:34 a.m. Nov. 27 in the 3400 block of South Halsted Avenue.
Anyone with information about the burglaries was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.