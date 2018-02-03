Police: Burglars targeting Bronzeville homes

Police are warning South Side residents about four burglaries this month at homes in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home by damaging a front door, breaking a window or entering through an unlocked door, according to an alert from Chicago Police. The suspect or suspects then stole household items.

The burglaries happened:

• at 2:51 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 4000 block of South Cottage Grove;

• between 9:30 p.m. Jan. 19 and 9:30 a.m. Jan. 20 in the 4500 block of South Drexel;

• between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. Jan. 23 in the 4400 block of South Drexel; and

• at 4:14 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 4300 block of South Champlain.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.