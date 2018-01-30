Police: Burglars targeting businesses in Albany Park and North Park

Police are warning of a series of burglaries targeting businesses in the Albany Park and North Park neighborhoods on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglars used a cement block or brick to break the front glass door or side window of the business, and then entered the business to steal property and money, Chicago Police said.

The burglaries occurred:

About 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

About 5:40 a.m. on Jan. 22 in the 5500 block of North Kedzie Avenue;

Between about 11:00 p.m. Tuesday and about 8:00 a.m. Wednesday in the 4800 block of North Drake Avenue;

Between about 3:35 a.m. and about 3:50 a.m. Friday in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue;

About 1:20 a.m. Sunday in the 3500 block of West Lawrence Avenue.

The suspects are believed to be a male and a female, police said. No detailed descriptions were available.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263