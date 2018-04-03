Police are warning business owners of four burglaries in the Lincoln Park, Lake View East, River North and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars entered a business through a side or rear door and stole items, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

  • About 4 a.m. on March 12 in the 2400 block of North Lincoln;
  • At an unknown time on March 19 or March 20 in th 600 block of West Belmont;
  • About 7:45 a.m. on March 20 in the 400 block of North Clark;
  • About 2:45 a.m. on March 26 in the 2900 block of North Broadway.
  • About 12:15 a.m. on March 26 in the 900 block of West Montrose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.