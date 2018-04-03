Police: Burglars targeting businesses on North Side

Police are warning business owners of four burglaries in the Lincoln Park, Lake View East, River North and Uptown neighborhoods on the North Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars entered a business through a side or rear door and stole items, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

About 4 a.m. on March 12 in the 2400 block of North Lincoln;

At an unknown time on March 19 or March 20 in th 600 block of West Belmont;

About 7:45 a.m. on March 20 in the 400 block of North Clark;

About 2:45 a.m. on March 26 in the 2900 block of North Broadway.

About 12:15 a.m. on March 26 in the 900 block of West Montrose.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263.