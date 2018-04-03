Police: Burglars targeting garages on North, Northwest sides

Police are warning residents about a series of recent garage burglaries on the North and Northwest sides.

In most incidents, a group of three burglars have pried open a door to a building to gain access to a common garage area, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• between 4 a.m. and 4:15 a.m. March 12 in the 2900 block of North Clybourn;

• about 11:45 p.m. March 12 in the 1800 block of North Winnebago;

• between 11:45 p.m. March 12 and midnight March 13 in the 1800 block of North Winnebago;

• about 5 a.m. March 13 in the 1700 block of West Diversey;

• between 3:45 a.m. and 6:15 a.m. in the 4100 block of North Greenview;

• between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. March 26 in the 2400 block of West Warner;

• about 4 p.m. March 27 in the 4200 block of North Western;

• about 2 a.m. March 28 in the 2000 block of West Belmont;

• between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. April 2 in the 2200 block of West Leland.

One of the burglars is described as a white man, thought to be between the ages 40 and 55, standing between 5-foot-9 and 6-feet with gray hair, police said. He was seen wearing a baseball cap.

The burglars were seen driving a silver Jeep or a red Saturn VUE, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.