Police: Burglars targeting homes on Northwest Side

Police are warning residents about four burglaries this month at homes on the Northwest Side.

In each incident, the burglar or burglars broke into a home through a front or basement door and stole money and property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 17 in the 5800 block of North Kimball;

• about 7 a.m. Jan. 23 in the 6100 block of North Lawndale;

• between 7:20 a.m. and 7:35 a.m. Jan. 25 in the 6100 block of North Tripp; and

• about 12:05 p.m. Monday in the 5700 block of North Christiana.

The suspect in the Jan. 29 burglary is described as a black male wearing a black hat and puffy jacket, police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.