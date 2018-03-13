Police: Burglars targeting South Austin apartment buildings

Police are warning of a string of apartment building burglaries this month in the South Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

In each incident, a burglar or burglars break into the apartment through a rear or front door and steal property, Chicago Police said.

The incidents occurred:

between about 8 a.m. and about 10:30 a.m. n March 3 in the 5000 block of W. Washington;

between about noon and about 4 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of N. Pine;

between about 1:45 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Thursday in the 5300 block of W. Washington;

between about 8:20 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Saturday in the 5800 block of W. Adams.

Anyone with information should contact Area North detectives (312) 744-8263