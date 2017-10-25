Police: Burglars using cement blocks to break into NW Side businesses

Three businesses were burglarized in the last couple weeks after suspects threw cement blocks or concrete pieces through windows on the Northwest Side.

The suspects break the glass door of the business, go inside, and take money and property, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened at:

10 p.m. Oct. 10 in the 3200 block of West Lawrence;

5:15 a.m. Oct. 17 in the 3300 block of North Elston; and

11:55 p.m. Oct. 17 in the 3300 block of West Lawrence.

The first suspect is described as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said. The second suspect is a Hispanic man between 22 and 28 wearing a hooded sweatshirt, police said. And the third is a black man between 25 and 45, 5-foot-8 to 6-foot-2 and 200-250 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.