Police: Burglary victim spotted suspect wearing stolen shoes at restaurant

A man was charged with a burglary at a north suburban home after the victim spotted the suspect wearing his stolen shoes at a Round Lake Beach restaurant.

The break-in happened Monday at a home in the 38300 block of North Fairfield Road in Lake Villa Township, according to a statement from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Someone forced entry to a windown and stole a .40-caliber firearm, electronics, clothing, among other items.

The victim was eating at a restaurant Thursday in Round Lake Beach when he spotted 23-year-old Dakota Ryan Koch wearing a pair of his shoes, which had been stolen in the burglary, the sheriff’s office said. He recognized the shoes because they had “unique markings.”

He called police, who showed up and took Koch into custody, the sheriff’s office said. Upon interviewing Koch, detectives determined he had committed the burglary and subsequently recovered the stolen gun and electronics.

Koch, who lives in Round Lake, was charged with felony counts of residential burglary and theft, the sheriff’s office said. He is being held at the Lake County Jail on $25,000 bail and his next court date was set for Feb. 28.