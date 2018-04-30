Police cancel missing person alert for 77-year-old Lake Zurich man

A 77-year-old man who went missing on his drive to Orlando, Florida, has been found, according to police.

William Krueger, of north suburban Lake Zurich, was reported missing Saturday by his daughters, the Lake Zurich Police Department said.

Krueger left his home Thursday, a couple days after a neighbor helped him enter an address in Orlando, Florida into his GPS. Police believed he was traveling in that direction.

He was tracked to Kennedy Bridge in Louisville, Kentucky, where Kreuger paid a toll on Thursday, police said. His phone was last tracked to an area north of Chattanooga, Tennessee, but the exact time wasn’t known.

Police canceled the missing person alert on Monday morning.