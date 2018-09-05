Police car strikes vehicle in Gresham

A Chicago police vehicle struck another vehicle Tuesday night in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

Officers responding to a call were driving eastbound with their lights and sirens on when they went through an intersection and struck a civilian vehicle at 10:54 p.m. in the 7700 block of South Loomis, according to Chicago police.

The male driver of the vehicle was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center with injuries that weren’t life threatening and was in good condition, police said.

Both officers in the police vehicle were taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital for observation with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

No citations were issued.