Police: Car thieves stealing running vehicles when left unattended on North Side

Police are warning North Side residents that car thieves have stolen at least 10 running vehicles left unattended in the past month.

In all the incidents, owners left their cars running while they went into stores, paid for gas, delivered goods or warmed up their vehicles, according to Chicago Police.

The thefts happened:

about 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 in the 1100 block of West Diversey;

about 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 in the 2900 block of North Lincoln;

about 7 p.m. on Jan. 21 in the 2400 block of North Halsted;

about 7 p.m. on Jan. 25 in the 1000 block of West Altgeld;

about 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 2 in the 3200 block of North Southport;

about 8:35 p.m. on Feb. 3 in the 2700 block of North Lincoln;

about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 4 in the 3300 block of North Lincoln;

about 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 5 in the 4000 block of North Lincoln;

about 8 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 2900 block of North Lincoln; and

about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the 3600 block of North Ashland.

A detailed description of a possible suspect wasn’t available.

Anyone with information about the stolen vehicles was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.