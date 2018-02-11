Police: Carjackings and vehicle robberies on the rise in Evanston

Police are warning residents of carjackings and attempted vehicle robberies in north suburban Evanston.

One armed robbery and two attempted vehicle robberies occurred on Tuesday.

In one incident, a pizza delivery driver was approached by two males in their 20s who pointed a gun at the the victim’s head and demanded property. The driver gave the males his wallet and cellphone and the offenders ran away, Evanston police said.

That same day, two females were targeted for attempted vehicle robberies.

A female victim reported that three males in their 20s attempted to enter her vehicle while she was parked in the 1600 block of Simpson Street, police said.

Another female victim reported that two teenage males approached her while she was exiting her vehicle, one holding a handgun, in the 1400 block of Church Street. The victim ran into her residence and the offenders ran away, police said.

On Feb. 1, a carjacking occurred on Davis Street and Sheridan Road. In this incident, a vehicle was hit lightly by another vehicle and when the victim exited her vehicle to see if there was damage from the bump, a carjacker jumped into her vehicle and drove off, police said.

A juvenile suspect in the Feb. 1 incident is in custody at Cook County Juvenile facility for a separate incident.

The Evanston Police Department is asking citizens to report any suspicious incidents to the police (847) 866-5000.