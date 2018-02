Police: Catalytic converters stolen from vehicles in Back of the Yards

Police are warning of thieves stealing catalytic converters from vehicles in the Back of the Yards on the South Side.

The incidents occurred:

Between about 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 8 in the 1400 block of West 47th Street;

At 3:45 a.m. on Feb. 3 in the 5200 block of South Laflin Street;

At about 11 p.m. on Feb. 1 in the 5200 block of South Laflin.

The offenders were described as two men in their early 20s.

Anyone with information should contact Area Central detectives (312) 747-8380.