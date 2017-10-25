Police chase and recover hijacked city water truck on South Side

A suspect is in custody after stealing a city water truck Wednesday morning from the South Side Fuller Park neighborhood.

About 8:30 a.m., a city worker got out of his truck in the 4700 block of South Princeton to check potholes and a man jumped inside the truck, according to Chicago Police.

They fought briefly for control of the truck, and then the suspect drove off, police said.

The city worker was taken to Mercy Hospital with cuts to his hand, police said. His injuries were minor.

The truck was equipped with GPS and was tracked to 108th and Michigan, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident less than 20 minutes later, police said.

Charges are pending Wednesday afternoon.