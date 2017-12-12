Police: Chicago man ran from I-80 crash with infant in NW Indiana

A Chicago man is facing several charges after he ran away from a crash while holding an infant on I-80 early Saturday in northwest Indiana.

Johnelle Swanson, 32, faces one felony count of neglect of a dependent with an injury, one felony count of O.W.I. with a minor present, one misdemeanor count of O.W.I. endangering another person, one misdemeanor count of O.W.I. impairment and one misdemeanor count of leaving the scene of an injury crash, according to Indiana State Police.

Early Saturday, troopers were dispatched to a rollover crash with injuries on eastbound I-80 near the Kennedy Avenue exit ramp near Hammond.

While troopers were on their way to the scene, they heard that the driver of the vehicle had ran away from the crash while carrying a small child, police said.

When they arrived at the scene, the troopers discovered a silver 2012 Chevrolet Equinox on its roof, police said. The Chevrolet had also struck a 2010 Honda, which remained at the scene. The driver of the Honda was also injured.

Open containers of alcohol were discovered in the Chevrolet, police said.

Hammond police officers found the driver of the Equinox, identified as Swanson, along with the infant at a Hampton Inn and brought them back to the scene.

Swanson, a Chicago resident, refused sobriety tests and a search warrant for his blood was obtained, police said. He was taken to Northlake Hospital in Gary for treatment and to complete a blood draw.

Swanson’s blood alcohol content was more than .08 percent, police said. He was taken to the Lake County Jail.

The infant was treated for minor injuries and released to the child’s mother.