Police: Chicago man shot to death during fight in Evanston

A Chicago man was shot to death late Thursday during a fight in north suburban Evanston, police said.

Officers responded at 11:38 p.m. to a call of shots fired in the 1800 block of Hovland Court and found 20-year-old Yakez Samark suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Evanston police. He had been involved in a fight with another male, who shot him and ran off.

Semark was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

As of 7 a.m., the 1800 blocks of Hovland Court and Grey Avenue remained closed to traffic as officers investigated the slaying, police said.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting should call Evanston police at (847) 866-5040 or text CRIMES to 274637 before entering EPDTIP in the message line, followed by the tip information.