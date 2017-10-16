Police: Chicago woman had open alcohol, drugs in car on I-80/94

A Chicago woman is facing charges after she was pulled over, and police found open alcohol and drugs in her car early Monday in northwest Indiana.

Sarah J. Donohue, 33, faces one felony count of possession of cocaine and misdemeanor counts of possession of paraphernalia and false informing, according to Indiana State Police.

At 12:21 a.m., a trooper saw the driver of a 2001 Chrysler sedan make an unsafe lane movement on the Indiana Toll Road about a half-mile east of the Illinois state line, police said.

The trooper pulled the car over and saw an open container of alcohol in the driver’s side cup holder, and when Donohue lowered the window, he smelled alcohol, police said.

The trooper asked for the woman’s driver’s license and she said she didn’t have it, but could provide her information, police said. She gave the name Alexsandra Alvarez, 35, but that information could not be verified.

When asked again, Donohue gave the same information and told the trooper it was his job to find out who she is, police said. When the trooper asked her to get out of the vehicle, he spotted a pipe in the driver’s door compartment.

Donohue then provided the trooper with her real name, police said. She was not over the legal limit for alcohol, and was wanted on a Rockford Police Department warrant for possession of dangerous drugs.

A search of the car turned up three more pipes and a bag containing about three grams of cocaine, police said.

Donohue, a Chicago resident, was also cited for having an open container, driving while license suspended/revoked, and unsafe lane movement, police said. She was taken to the Lake County Jail.