Police conduct death investigation in Woodlawn

Police are investigating the death of a woman found Saturday in South Side Woodlawn.

About 4:25 p.m., a woman was found unresponsive in the 6300 block of South Rhodes Avenue, Chicago Police said.

The woman, whose age was between 40 and 50, had no signs of trauma, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office didn’t immediately confirm the death.