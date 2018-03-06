Police conducting death investigation after North Chicago man found shot

Authorities are conducting a death investigation after a North Chicago man was found shot early Monday in the north suburbs.

North Chicago police officers responded to a report of shots fired just before 1 a.m. in the area of Green Bay Road and Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

While North Chicago officers were searching the area, Waukegan police officers responded to the area of Lewis Avenue and Catalpa Street for a report of a man with a gunshot wound, the sheriff’s office said.

A 29-year-old man was found shot and was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the sheriff’s office said. His identity has not been released.

Authorities believe he was shot in North Chicago in the area where the gunshots were reported.

The Lake County Major Crimes Task Force is investigating the death with local authorities. Anyone with information was asked to call Lake County Crime Stoppers at (847) 662-2222.