Police conducting death investigation in unincorporated Downers Grove

The DuPage County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday that the agency was conducting a death investigation in west suburban unincorporated Downers Grove.

At 4:48 p.m., the sheriff’s office sent an alert about an ongoing death investigation in the 2100 block of West 63rd Place.

Due to the investigation, westbound traffic on 63rd Street was closed off between Woodward Avenue and Belmont Road, the sheriff’s department said.

No further information was immediately made available.