Police: Daytime burglaries reported in Wicker Park

Police are warning residents about three recent daytime burglaries at homes in the Wicker Park neighborhood.

In each incident, a burglar broke into a home through a rear door and stole property, according to an alert from Chicago Police.

The burglaries happened:

• at an unknown time Jan. 1 in the 1700 block of W. Ellen.;

• about 10:30 a.m. Friday in the 1200 block of North Paulina; and

• between 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1200 block of North Wolcott.

Anyone with information about the burglaries should call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8263.