Police: Dekalb man arrested on warrant for battery, domestic violence

Thomas F. Kornfeind, 44, of the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb, was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery. | Lake County Sheriff's Office

A man was arrested on a warrant for domestic battery Wednesday in Cuba Township in Lake County.

Thomas F. Kornfeind, 44, of the 1000 block of Hillcrest Drive in DeKalb, had an active arrest warrant for felony counts of aggravated domestic battery, aggravated battery and misdemeanor unlawful interference with the reporting of domestic violence with a bond of $250,000.00., according to Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded about 6:10 a.m. to a well-being check called in by a family member for a woman who was inside a residence with Kornfeind in the 400 block of East Oakwood Drive, police said.

When deputies arrived they found the woman inside with Kornfield. The two went into a bedroom and refused to come out or speak with deputies, police said.

A permitter was set up outside the residence with members of the Lake County Sheriff’s warrants team and the U.S. Marshals Service Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force. Authorities communicated with Kornfeind via a loudspeaker for nearly an hour but he did not come out of the bedroom, police said.

Warrants team deputies and sheriff’s deputies then made entry into the home and made contact with Kornfeind, police said.

He was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail. His bail was set at $250,000. police said.

He is due to appear in court on March 15 at 1:30 p.m.