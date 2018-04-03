Police display recovered property from construction site burglaries

Chicago Police have recovered industrial-grade equipment stolen in recent burglaries at construction sites around the city.

The recovered property will be on display between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily through Friday at the Deering District police station, 3120 S. Halsted, and the Grand Central District police station, 5555 W. Grand, according to a statement from police.

Victims of recent burglaries can come to the stations during those hours for a walk-through to try to identify their property, police said. They are asked to bring documentation from the burglary incidents, including a case report number and identification.