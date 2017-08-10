Police dog finds domestic battery suspect hiding under nearby bush

A man who tried to run and hide when police were called to a domestic battery early Saturday in north suburban Ingleside was no match for a police dog sent to track him.

Sheriff’s deputies were called about 3:15 a.m. to a report of a domestic battery in the 34700 block of North Oden Avenue in Ingleside, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

The victim had suffered several injuries and was treated by paramedics at the scene.

The suspect ran away before police arrived so Deputy John Forlenza and his K-9 partner Dax were called. They found him about 45 minutes later, hiding under a bush in a nearby backyard, police said.

James R. Jurkowski, 41, was taken into custody without incident, police said

He was charged with one misdemeanor count of domestic battery and was being held in the Lake County Jail on a $70,000 bond, police said. Jurkowski, who lives in the home where police were called, was scheduled to appear in court Oct. 18 in Waukegan.