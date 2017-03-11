Police: Driver tried to lure 14-year-old girl to SUV in Wicker Park

Chicago Police are searching for a suspect who tried to lure a 14-year-old girl to his SUV Wednesday morning in the Northwest Side Wicker Park neighborhood.

About 6:30 a.m., the teenager was walking in the 1200 block of North Damen when someone in an black SUV started talking to her, according to police.

He told her to come to his vehicle, mentioning that he had been “watching her every day,” police said. She saw two people in the rear seat of the vehicle before they drove away north on Damen from Division.

The suspect was described as a male Hispanic with dark hair and a beard or goatee, police said. He was wearing a gray jacket.

Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.