Police: Drunk driver crashes into landscape structure in Riverside

A drunk driver crashed his car into a landscape structure Sunday night in west suburban Riverside.

At 10:20 p.m., police received numerous 911 calls reporting a car crash on Woodside at Park Place, according to a statement from Riverside police.

A 2001 Nissan had veered off the road and struck a landscape structure at the corner of Kimbark and Park Place, police said. When officers arrived, the car was smoking, the engine was revving and the car’s tires were spinning.

The driver, 22-year-old Christopher J. Coss, was still inside the car, police said. Coss was asked out of the car by police, then failed his sobriety tests and was treated on the scene by paramedics but refused any medical treatment.

Officers also recovered marijuana from Coss’s backpack, police said. Coss, of Cicero, was charged with two counts of drunk driving, possession of cannabis, improper operation of a motor vehicle, and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident.