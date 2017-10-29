Police: Duo burglarized NW Indiana home, violently robbed residents

Two men were charged with burglarizing a northwest Indiana home late Friday and violently robbing the residents.

At 11:23 p.m., officers responded to a possible burglary in progress in the 13900 block of Huseman Street in Cedar Lake. When they arrived, officers found a broken window alongside shattered glass, according to Cedar Lake police.

Despite hearing people talking inside, officers couldn’t get anyone to respond when they announced their presence, police said. After entering the home, officers located the home’s three residents downstairs and ordered them to go upstairs.

Officers were then told the suspects were also downstairs, police said. After ordering them to come upstairs, 22-year-old Jacob F. Kocher, of Cedar Lake, and 19-year-old David A. Untley-Ralph, of Crown Point, were taken into custody.

The residents told officers that the duo broke in through a window when they refused to answer the front door, police said. Untley-Ralph was armed with a baseball bat and a handgun, which were later recovered at the scene.

Untley-Ralph and Kocher both used the bat to strike one of the residents, a 21-year-old man, and Untley-Ralph pointed the handgun at all three residents, threatening to shoot them, police said.

After ordering the residents to the basement, the suspects demanded money, police said. Suspected drugs and cash were located at the scene and in Kocher’s possession. The victims said the suspects were “throwing and hiding evidence” in the basement when police showed up.

Untley-Ralph and Kocher were charged with felony counts of burglary, attempted armed robbery, battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, police said. They are being held at the Lake County Jail.