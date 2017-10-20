Police: Duo robbed series of cab drivers at gunpoint in Englewood

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who robbed a series of cab drivers at gunpoint this month in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.

In each incident, they took a cab from the downtown area to Englewood, according to an alert from Chicago Police. Once they were dropped off, one of the robbers pulled out a gun and stole cash from the driver.

The robberies happened:

• between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oct. 7 in the 7400 block of South Harvard;

• between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oct. 12 in the 6700 block of South Perry; and

• between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m. Oct. 13 in the 7300 block of South Harvard.

The suspects are described as two black males, thought to b between 18 and 25 years old, standing between 5-foot-8 and 5-foot-10 and weighing between 180 and 220 pounds, police said. One of the robbers was armed with a handgun.

Anyone with information should call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.