Police: Duo tried to kidnap 16-year-old girl in Park Manor

Police are searching for a pair of suspects who tried to kidnap a 16-year-old girl Saturday evening in the Park Manor neighborhood on the South Side.

The girl was walking about 5 p.m. in the 7000 block of South Indiana when two masked males pulled up behind her in a vehicle and parked, according to an alert from Chicago Police. One of the males then got out, grabbed the girl and threw her inside the rear of the vehicle.

The girl was ultimately able to escape the vehicle and run away, police said.

The vehicle is described as a silver four-door sedan with an orange sticker on the driver side window, police said.

Anyone with information about the attempted kidnapping should call (312) 747-8380.