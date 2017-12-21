Boy, 17, charged after shootout with East Garfield Park store owner

Charges have been filed against a 17-year-old would-be robber who was shot by the owner of a store he was allegedly trying to hold up Thursday morning on the West Side.

The boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery discharging a firearm, one count of aggravated assault discharging a firearm and one count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, all felonies, according to Chicago Police. His name was not released because he is a minor.

He tried to rob the store in the 200 block of North Kedzie at 10:46 a.m., police said. The robbery was interrupted by the store owner, a 40-year-old man, who exchanged gunfire with the suspect.

The teen was shot in the upper right shoulder and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said. He was previously arrested for armed robbery on Nov. 28.