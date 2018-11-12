Police: Elderly man, 73, missing from McKinley Park

An elderly man was reported missing Sunday after he disappeared from the McKinley Park neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Tianxiong Zhang, 73, was last seen at 8:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of South Archer Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent the neighborhood.

Zhang was described as a 5-foot-9, 180-pound Chinese man with brown eyes and grey hair, police said. He was last seen in a blue baseball cap with an American eagle on the front, black puffy jacket, black jeans and grey and white shoes.

Police said Zhang does not speak English and may be riding a black and red bicycle.

Anyone with information on Zhang’s whereabouts was asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.