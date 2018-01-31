Police: Exchange of gunfire leaves 1 dead, 1 hurt in Roseland

A man was killed and another was wounded when they both shot at each other Wednesday afternoon in the Far South Side Roseland neighborhood, police said.

About 1:36 p.m., the men were arguing inside a home in the 11100 block of South Emerald when they both fired shots, according to Chicago Police.

A 19-year-old was struck in the head and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has not confirmed the death.

The other man, age 25, was shot in the face and taken to Little Company of Mary Hospital in good condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating.