Police: Fatal shooting suspect taken into custody following standoff

A person suspected of fatally shooting a man early Friday in the Lawndale neighborhood was taken into custody after a standoff with police, according to Chicago Police.

Officers responded at 2:42 a.m. to a call of a person shot and found the 34-year-old man unresponsive on the front porch of a home in the 2200 block of South Kildare, police said.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died within the hour, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately confirm the fatality.

A witness told officers that the man was shot during an altercation with another male who barricaded himself inside the home, police said. The suspect later turned himself into police.

Charges were pending early Friday, police said.