Police: Felon caught with gun, pot during traffic stop in Riverside

A convicted felon is facing charges after being found with a handgun and over 16 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop Tuesday evening in west suburban Riverside.

Javier A. Llanas, 22, of Oswego, was charged with felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, unlawful delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to Riverside police. He also faces a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia and citations for various traffic violations, including driving on a suspended license.

At 5:06 p.m., officers saw Llanas driving a 2006 Ford with expired registration south in the 3500 block of Harlem Avenue, police said. After pulling over the Ford, officers took Llanas into custody after learning his license was suspended and he had an active warrant out for his arrest for a weapons offense in Kane County.

During a subsequent search, officers found a loaded Springfield XDM 9mm pistol in the driver’s seat, police said. They also found a clear plastic bag with three smaller baggies containing 16 grams of marijuana along with a scale, additional plastic bags and other paraphernalia. In addition, the officers recovered gloves and a black face mask.

Officers later learned that Llanas had a prior felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon and didn’t have a valid FOID or concealed carry card, police said.

Llanas is being held without bond at Cook County Jail, according to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. His next court date was set for March 12.

The Ford Llanas was driving was seized, police said.