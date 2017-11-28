Police: Felon found with gun after Near West Side crash

A man was taken into custody and charged with a weapons violation when he was found with a gun after a crash Sunday on the Near West Side.

Paris Leverston, 19, was charged with unlawful use of a weapon/felon in possession of a gun, Chicago Police said. A 16-year-old juvenile taken into custody with Leverston was found to be wanted on a warrant.

The two were wanted in connection with a crash about 11:30 p.m. in the 600 block of West Washington, police said. They were taken into custody a short time later in the 600 block of West Lake Street.

When he was taken into custody, Leverston, of the East Garfield Park neighborhood, was in possession of the gun, police said.

An investigation is ongoing by CPD’s Major Accidents Unit.