Police find car used in fatal Zion hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of a car that struck two pedestrians, killing one, early Saturday in Zion. | Zion police

Authorities have located the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left one man dead and another injured earlier this month in north suburban Zion.

Police had previously released surveillance photos of the car, and on Monday the Zion Police Department announced that the car had been “located and recovered.” Police did not release further details Monday or specify where the car was found.

The car struck two pedestrians about 12:50 a.m. Oct. 21 on Green Bay Road south of 9th Street, police said.

One of the men, 19-year-old Randall Harrison of Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin, was killed, according to police and the Lake County coroner’s office.

The other man was injured but managed to make it to a home in the Stonebridge development and ask for help, police said. He was taken to Vista Medical Center East in Waukegan, where he was treated and released.

The hit-and-run vehicle has been identified as a silver or gray Chrysler Sebring convertible, police said. The driver was described as a white male wearing a black T-shirt.

He pulled off of Green Bay Road at State Route 173, put the black convertible top up and may have removed evidence from his vehicle, police said. The car has damage to the left, front end and hood.

Anyone with who recognizes the vehicle is asked to call Zion police at (847) 872-8000.