Police find nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana during traffic stop in Aurora

Aaron J. Soloff, 23, of the 600 block of Westgate, was charged with felony counts of manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis. | Aurora Police Department

A man was charged with possession of nearly 1,000 grams of marijuana, worth an estimated $20,000, last week in west suburban Aurora.

Aaron J. Soloff, 23, of the 600 block of Westgate, was charged with felony counts of manufacture or delivery of cannabis and unlawful possession of cannabis, according to the Aurora Police Department.

Soloff was the passenger in a vehicle driven by an unidentified 28-year-old Yorkville man who rolled through a stop light about 10:05 p.m. on Feb. 20 at the intersection of Elmwood and Plum, police said.

When Special Operations Investigators stopped the vehicle, Soloff made suspicious movements that led the investigators to order him out of the car, police said.

The investigators then found 977.59 grams of marijuana in two vacuum sealed bags in the back seat of the vehicle, along with several cartridges of cannabis oil. The estimated street value was $19, 540, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was issued a traffic citation and released.