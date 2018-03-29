Police find stolen gun during traffic stop in Evanston

A photo of the gun, reported stolen out of Wisconsin, that was found in a backpack belonging to Jean Munezero, 18, Chicago, during a traffic stop in Evanston. | Evanston police

Police found a stolen handgun and marijuana in a vehicle during a traffic stop early Saturday in north suburban Evanston.

The handgun was found in a backpack belonging to Jean Munezero, 18, of the 4800 block of West Lawrence Avenue in Chicago during a traffic stop at 2:57 a.m. in the 600 block of Case Place. It was previously reported stolen to police in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, Evanston Police said.

Munezero was charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, stolen handgun, and one civil law violation citation for possession of marijuana, police said.

Sherissa Lamb, 24 of the 600 block of Case Place, was charged with one count of violating a local ordinance for possession of drug paraphernalia after being found with a pipe.

Munezero and Lambs were in a parked vehicle with two other occupants when officers approached and smelled burnt marijuana in the vehicle. They found a small amount of marijuana, the pipe and the loaded High Point .45 caliber handgun.

Munezero admitted to possessing the handgun and 1.8 grams of marijuana. He was taken into custody and his bond was set at $10,000 with pretrial services monitoring. He is due in court at 9 a.m. May 3 at the Skokie Courthouse, police said.

Lamb was released from custody after posting a $120 bond. She is due in court at 9 a.m. on May 16 in Skokie, police said.

The other two occupants in the vehicle were released without charges.