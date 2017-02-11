Police: Five armed carjackings reported in Woodlawn, Park Manor

Police are warning South Side residents after five armed carjackings were reported in the last month in the Woodlawn and Park Manor neighborhoods.

Four suspects approach victims and take their vehicle while either displaying a handgun or implying they have one, according to a community alert from Chicago Police.

The carjackings happened:

at 4:38 a.m. Oct. 9 in the 6900 block of South Vernon;

at 4:17 p.m. Oct. 15 in the 6700 block of South Ridgeland;

at 4:45 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 6900 block of South King Drive;

at 2:15 p.m. 28 in the 7200 block of South King Drive; and

at 11:59 p.m. Oct. 31 in the 6700 block of South Clyde.

The suspects are described as three black males and one black woman between 19 and 30, 5-foot-7 to 6-foot and 130-150 pounds, police said. They have been seen driving a white SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.